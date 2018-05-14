Use your AirPods or wireless headphones with any wired headphone jack.

Designed for: Apple Watch iPad iPhone

Wish you could listen to in-flight TV with your AirPods? Want to hear the gym cardio machine's TV audio with your wireless headphones? Now you can, thanks to AirFly - a tiny device that connects wireless headphones to wired-audio jacks on planes, in fitness centers and anywhere else wired headphones were previously required. Just pair your wireless headphones with AirFly, plug it into the headphone jack, and you're ready. It’s just that easy! AirFly stays charged for eight hours and includes a USB charging cable and travel pouch.



• Allows wireless headphones to connect to wired headphone jacks

• Use to pair AirPods with airline in-flight entertainment systems

• Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless sport headphones

• Built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours & recharges via USB