Use your AirPods or wireless headphones with any wired headphone jack.
Designed for: Apple Watch iPad iPhone
Wish you could listen to in-flight TV with your AirPods? Want to hear the gym cardio machine's TV audio with your wireless headphones? Now you can, thanks to AirFly - a tiny device that connects wireless headphones to wired-audio jacks on planes, in fitness centers and anywhere else wired headphones were previously required. Just pair your wireless headphones with AirFly, plug it into the headphone jack, and you're ready. It’s just that easy! AirFly stays charged for eight hours and includes a USB charging cable and travel pouch.
• Allows wireless headphones to connect to wired headphone jacks
• Use to pair AirPods with airline in-flight entertainment systems
• Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless sport headphones
• Built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours & recharges via USB
AirFly upgrades your ears to first-class.
When the movie begins on your next long flight, plug AirFly into your seat’s headphone jack and listen to the film with your AirPods. AirFly uses Bluetooth to connect your wireless earbuds or headphones to in-flight entertainment systems. No more lugging wired headphones or settling for those flimsy airline headphones. Enjoy high-quality sound thanks to a device about the size of an AirPod charging case.
Works with the wireless headphones, earbuds or AirPods you already have.
AirFly was designed for AirPods, but works with any wireless headphones or earbuds. Set up is a breeze. Plug AirFly into a headphone jack, press the “pair” button on the front of AirFly and then press the “pair” button on your wireless headphones. AirFly will then connect to your wireless headphones via Bluetooth. Just like that, you’re connected to the in-flight entertainment system on a plane or the televisions at your gym.
Work AirFly into your fitness routine.
Why wrestle with wired headphones when you’re running on a treadmill? AirFly plugs into the headphone jack on treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes, allowing you to listen to fitness center TVs with your AirPods, PowerBeats or other wireless headphones. AirFly is so easy to use. Just plug in, put on your favorite wireless headphones and you’re golden.
AirFly Specs
Compatible with most Wireless Headphones
Height: 1.8 inches (46 mm)
What's in the box
AirFly FAQs
- AirFly Quick Start Setup Guide (video)
- I watch movies on my iPad when I fly, why do I need AirFly?
We love watching TV & movies on our iPad too, but many in-flight entertainment systems feature live TV, news and sports with services like DIRECTV on JetBlue and the Dish Network on Delta. Also many times airlines feature first-run movies you might not have a chance to download the night before. AirFly simply gives you the option to use your favorite *wireless* headphones - while enjoying these in-flight options.